Stephen Tsai: Walk-ons bring added value to the Warriors
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Ephraim Tuliloa passed during a practice at UH last Tuesday. Tuliloa is one of the many walk-ons who are making sacrifices to be part of the Warriors.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree