Grand jury indicts suspect after fatal shooting in Waikiki

An Oahu grand jury has indicted and charged 19-year-old Justice Kaio today following the killing of 20-year-old Marqus McNeil in Waikiki on March 19.

Kaio allegedly shot the victim following an argument on the sidewalk at the corner of Kalakaua Street and Lewers Street. He turned himself in to Honolulu police the following day.

Kaio has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, carrying of use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and place to keep pistol or revolver.

“It is very troubling to see people, especially our youth, settle disputes with guns instead of words,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement. “Getting Kaio off our streets will ensure that the people of Honolulu are kept safe from his violent behavior.”

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kelsi Guerra, of the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Felony Prosecution Division.