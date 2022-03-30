Waianae High School teacher arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor

A 72 year-old Waianae High School teacher was arrested by Honolulu police Tuesday for allegedly trying to solicit sex from a law enforcement officer posing as a minor online.
Mark Jackola was arrested at the CVS located at 84-1660 Farrington Highway at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, a class B felony. If convicted, Jackola faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
He was released pending investigation at 10:30 a.m. today.
Jackola has eight and a half years of service with the Hawaii Department of Education, according to a DOE spokeswoman.
According to the Hawaii Revised Statutes, commercial sexual exploitation of a minor occurs when an adult offers or agrees to provide anything of value to a member of a police department, a sheriff, or a law enforcement officer who represents that person’s self as a minor to engage in sexual conduct.
Any adult who provides anything of value or asks for sex in exchange for something of value violates the statute.
