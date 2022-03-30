‘Complete Streets’ beacon aims to improve safety on Kailua Road
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:35 a.m.
HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SERVICES PHOTOS
The city has installed a new crosswalk equipped with a rectangular rapid flashing beacon on Kailua Road to improve pedestrian safety. A pedestrian heads toward Kailua Shopping Center.
NINA WU /
NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM
To activate the flashing beacon, pedestrians and bicyclists push a button to alert motorists of their need to cross.
-
Pedestrian-activated crossing beacon installed in Kailua.
