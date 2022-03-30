comscore ‘Complete Streets’ beacon aims to improve safety on Kailua Road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Complete Streets’ beacon aims to improve safety on Kailua Road

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SERVICES PHOTOS The city has installed a new crosswalk equipped with a rectangular rapid flashing beacon on Kailua Road to improve pedestrian safety. A pedestrian heads toward Kailua Shopping Center.

  • NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM To activate the flashing beacon, pedestrians and bicyclists push a button to alert motorists of their need to cross.

City officials Tuesday morning unveiled a new crosswalk with a flashing beacon to help pedestrians cross a busy thoroughfare in the heart of Kailua town more safely. Read more

