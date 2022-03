Scoreboard – March 30, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Academy of Art at Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA East: Moanalua vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Kaiser at Castle; Farrington Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Waipahu; McKinley at Radford; Waianae vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field; Waialua at Kahuku. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division I: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 4 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Waianae; Waialua at Radford; Waipahu at Pearl City; Campbell at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Mililani. Matches start at 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Academy of Art at Hawaii Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll at Ala Wai Field; Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Damien vs. Pac-Five at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2. Games start at 3:30 p.m. Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park

SOFTBALL

OIA West: Leilehua at Waianae, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Kaimuki; Radford at Waipahu; Waialua vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park; Nanakuli vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I: Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani; Maryknoll at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: Damien at Hanalani; Saint Louis at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division III: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA East boys: Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Castle at McKinley; Farrington at Kalani; Kailua at Kahuku. Matches start at 5 p.m.

Softball

College

PacWest Conference

Biola 1, Hawaii Hilo 0

Hawaii Hilo 5, Biola 2

Concordia Irvine 1, Hawaii Pacific 0, 10 inn

Concordia Irvine 4, Hawaii Pacific 1

Azusa Pacific 10, Chaminade 2

Azusa Pacific 6, Chaminade 5

OIA

Varsity

Mililani 5, Campbell 3

Nanakuli 16, Radford 9

Moanalua 12, Castle 2

Water Polo

ILH

Girls Varsity I

Punahou 11, ‘Iolani 4

Goal Scorers: PUN—Kaylee Ogawa 3, Colette Jones 3, Emma Luna 2, Allison Kauahi, Hudson Geir, Pono Gacutan. IOL—Audrey Marie Dexter 2, Kyra Lurito 2

Kamehameha 5, Mid-Pacific 4

Goal Scorers: MPI—Hoapili Kukea-Shultz 1, Elilai Petko 2, Gabi Turnbull 1. KSK—Jordyn Nishimura-2, Maka’ala Ng-1, Reaves Dayton-2

Girls Varsity II

Punahou 19, ‘Iolani 6

Goal Scorers: PUN—Emma Simmons 7, Sarah Nagel 6, Hazel Campbell 2, Reina Lileikis 2, Jayden Ching, Ciera Fujiwara. IOL—Elaine Hicks 2, Alexandra Mckinlay 2, Caelan Sunshine West, Alexandira Labbe

Kamehameha II 10, Mid-Pacific 0

Goal Scorers: KSK—Puali’I Zidek-3, Kailea Tanner-1, Kaimi Terada-1, Emma Pascua-Mitchell-1, Tatum Kahahawai-2, Moanahiwalani Walker-1, Tiani Kaufmann-1

Volleyball

OIA

Boys’ Varsity

Kaiser def Kahuku 25-20, 25-19, 25-15

Kalani def. Kaimuki 25-20, 25-13, 26-24

ILH

Boy’s Varsity

Punahou def. Maryknoll 25-15, 25-20,

25-23

Hawaii Baptist def Mid-Pacific 25-12,

25-16, 25-17

University Lab def. Saint Louis16-25,

25-20, 26-24, 25-18

Boys’ Varsity II

Punahou II def Damien 25-16, 25-18,

26-24

Le Jardin def. Hanalani 25-20, 25-18,

23-25, 25-13

Tennis

College women

No. 3 Hawai’i Pacific 7, Chaminade 0

Singles

1. #7 Shaline Pipa (HPU) def. Lau, Kayleen (CUH-WT) 6-0, 6-0

2. #34 Elodie Busson (HPU) def. Te`i, Salamasina (CUH-WT) 6-1, 6-0

3. Valentina Mokrova (HPU) def. Ye, Kylie (CUH-WT) 6-1, 6-1

4. Marta Ruszczynska (HPU) def. Danielson, Sydney (CUH-WT) 6-0, 6-0

5. Rikona Murakami (HPU) def. Luna, Marisa (CUH-WT) 6-0, 6-0

6. Olivia Kjaer (HPU) def. Haraga, Skye (CUH-WT) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Elodie Busson/Shaline Pipa (HPU) vs. Lau, Kayleen/Te`i, Salamasina (CUH-WT) 3-3, unfinished

2. Valentina Mokrova/Marta Ruszczynska (HPU) def. Ye, Kylie/Danielson, Sydney (CUH-WT) 6-0

3. Olivia Kjaer/Rikona Murakami (HPU) def. Haraga, Skye/Luna, Marisa (CUH-WT) 6-0