Outrigger to acquire Maafushivaru Resort in Maldives

Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced that it is acquiring the newly renovated five-star Maafushivaru Resort in the Maldives.

The luxury resort, located on a private island in the South Ari Atoll region in the Indian Ocean, will be renamed Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, the group said in a news release.

“There are few destinations that evoke higher levels of relaxation, elegance and seclusion than the Maldives. This resort is the perfect addition to our array of global beachfront properties,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group, in a statement. “With travel on the rise, we look forward to welcoming our global guests to the Maldives and curating unforgettable Outrigger Signature Experiences that allow visitors to appreciate Maldivian culture in an iconic beachfront setting.”

The resort is made up of a collection of 81 luxury villa styles including beach, pool and duplex accommodations. The recently modernized resort also has seven restaurants, bars and cafes.

Additionally, it also features live music, underwater dive adventures at nearby coral reefs and boat excursions around the South Ari Atoll.

More information about the resort and booking can be found on the Outrigger website.