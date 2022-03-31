comscore Column: Well-meaning tobacco, vape ban hurts mom-and-pop stores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Well-meaning tobacco, vape ban hurts mom-and-pop stores

  • By Travis Yoshinaga
  • Today
  • Updated 6:42 p.m.

I own a small business in the working-class neighborhood of Liliha: Marukin Market. We’re a modest general market that has been around for almost 20 years selling snacks and sundries. Read more

Previous Story
Column: The character of Putin, and what’s next

Scroll Up