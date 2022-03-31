comscore Daughter of Kona coffee farmer continues his legacy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Daughter of Kona coffee farmer continues his legacy

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • COURTESY ALY DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY AND VICTORIA MAGANA LEDESMA Victoria Magana Ledesma visited her dad, Andres Magana Ortiz, in Mexico in 2020.

    COURTESY ALY DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY AND VICTORIA MAGANA LEDESMA

    Victoria Magana Ledesma visited her dad, Andres Magana Ortiz, in Mexico in 2020.

  • COURTESY ALY DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY Above, Andres Magana Ortiz now runs a cattle business in Mexico.

    COURTESY ALY DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY

    Above, Andres Magana Ortiz now runs a cattle business in Mexico.

  • COURTESY ALY DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY Victoria Magana Ledesma, bottom middle, credits many of her dad’s longtime employees for stepping up to help manage the business. She is pictured with the Misma Lani Farms crew.

    COURTESY ALY DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY

    Victoria Magana Ledesma, bottom middle, credits many of her dad’s longtime employees for stepping up to help manage the business. She is pictured with the Misma Lani Farms crew.

  • COURTESY ALY DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY Above, is Magana Ortiz and his children, from left, Paola, Hector and Victoria.

    COURTESY ALY DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY

    Above, is Magana Ortiz and his children, from left, Paola, Hector and Victoria.

  • Victoria Magana Ledesma visiting her dad, Andres Magana Ortiz, in Mexico in 2020. Courtesy Victoria Magana Ledesma

    Victoria Magana Ledesma visiting her dad, Andres Magana Ortiz, in Mexico in 2020. Courtesy Victoria Magana Ledesma

  • COURTESY ALY DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY AND VICTORIA MAGANA LEDESMA Misma Lani Farms now sells its own coffee, which Magana Ledesma, above, said was her dad’s dream.

    COURTESY ALY DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY AND VICTORIA MAGANA LEDESMA

    Misma Lani Farms now sells its own coffee, which Magana Ledesma, above, said was her dad’s dream.

  • COURTESY ALY DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY Misma Lani Farms now sells its own coffee, which Victoria Magana Ledesma said was her dad’s dream.

    COURTESY ALY DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY

    Misma Lani Farms now sells its own coffee, which Victoria Magana Ledesma said was her dad’s dream.

Whenever Victoria Magana Ledesma misses her dad, she looks up at the sky. Read more

Previous Story
Nani Coloretti confirmed to White House budget office

Scroll Up