comscore Presence of omicron subvariant BA.2 growing in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Presence of omicron subvariant BA.2 growing in Hawaii

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

The highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.2 now makes up four out of every 10 new coronavirus cases in Hawaii, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health. Read more

Previous Story
Nani Coloretti confirmed to White House budget office

Scroll Up