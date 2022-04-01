Maui police arrest man allegedly responsible for fatal crash involving MPD employee

Maui police have arrested a suspect involved in the purse-snatching from one of their employees that led to a chase and fatal crash in Pukalani last month.

At a news conference Thursday, the Maui Police Department announced the arrest of suspect Robert Nelson at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after witnesses saw him breaking into cars at a parking lot in Makawao.

The development comes a little more than a month after the tragic death of Terry Jones, 55, of Makawao, who was Police Chief John Pelletier’s secretary. She had worked at MPD for more than 30 years, and was considered the “matriarch” of the department.

On Feb. 24, Jones was driving north on Kula Highway — said to be helping her daughter deliver newspapers that morning — when her purse was stolen from her car.

She pursued the suspect in her Honda Pilot, but lost control and collided with a tree at 4:40 a.m. near the intersection of Kula and Haleakala highways, according to MPD.

She sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, Maui police gathered surveillance video and evidence, with help from concerned members of the community, and identified Nelson as the suspect.

“At first we had little to go on but I credit the tenacity and perseverance of our crime reduction unit and criminal investigative division,” said Assistant Chief Randy Esperanza, “and also the teamwork they displayed in pursuing and apprehending this individual.”

Police said Nelson confessed to his involvement with breaking into Jones’ car and the theft of her purse.

A second suspect who was with Nelson at the time of the break-in has also been apprehended, police said at the news conference, but declined to share more details.

Jones’ daughter Stacy Yagi, thanked MPD at the news conference for their ongoing efforts, saying the family never doubted they would get justice.

“There isn’t a big enough word to say how grateful we are,” she said.

Nelson has been charged with the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.