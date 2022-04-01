Round Top Drive murder suspect arrested for separate alleged shooting

Nainoa Damon, the 19-year-old man charged with murder in the March 18 shooting death of an 18-year-old man on Round Top Drive, was arrested this morning for allegedly firing into a vehicle in Kunia in January 2021.

Damon was arrested at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, where he is being held for Round Top Drive shooting, on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and two firearms offenses, police said in an email.

Damon allegedly fired into a vehicle with three males of unknown age in a Kunia parking lot, the email said. One person was hit, while the other two were uninjured.

Police released Damon pending investigation shortly after today’s arrest for the January 2021 shooting, but he remains in custody at OCCC on the Round Top Drive murder charge, in lieu of $1 million bail.

On March 18, Damon allegedly shot 18-year-old Ha’aheo Kolona after an attempted robbery at a Round Top Drive lookout on Tantalus.

Damon allegedly pointed a gun to the back of an 18-year-old man’s head and tried to take a gold chain from his neck, police said. But Kolona, also 18, allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at Damon, who allegedly shot Kolona in the abdomen.

Damon allegedly fled the scene and later turned himself in to police at the Honolulu Police Department Wahiawa substation. He was also charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the fatal shooting.

An Oahu grand jury indicted the teen suspect on Wednesday.

Damon is the son of two Honolulu police officers. His mother is a HPD sergeant and his stepfather is a corporal.