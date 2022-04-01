Off the News: A coin for revered kumu hula

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Edith Kekuhi Kanaka‘ole will be featured on the flip side of a U.S quarter next year, an honor that is richly deserved. The kumu hula (1913-1979) had a deep knowledge of Hawaiian culture and shared it widely as a composer, artist and educator. Among her many accomplishments, she was instrumental in creating Hawaii’s first Hawaiian language program for public school students, at Hilo’s Keaukaha School.

We look forward to seeing this Hawaiian treasure portrayed on the nation’s coinage, and hope it inspires many to learn more of her contributions and insights.

Cruise ships still strict on COVID

Did the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention really just give the COVID-19 all-clear for cruise ships? No: It just dropped warnings about it from its list of health notices.

Cruise lines still require vaccination and negative testing, and masks are still worn indoors, at least for now, on this and every form of public transportation.

It’s the passenger who will assess the risk of any cruise — and risk is still there. On Wednesday, 34 ships had enough cases to call in the CDC investigators.