Hospitality trade show bodes well for Hawaii tourism, which needs large groups, international travelers to thrive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hospitality trade show bodes well for Hawaii tourism, which needs large groups, international travelers to thrive

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Shawn Mawae, left, with Lion Coffee, handed a sample to Scott Rhine during the first day of the 2022 Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show on Wednesday at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

About 4,500 attendees turned out for the sold-out Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show on Wednesday and Thursday — a positive sign that large gatherings, an important part of the state’s tourism recovery, are coming back. Read more

