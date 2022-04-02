Hawaii water polo routs UC San Diego on senior night
- By Star-Advertiser staff
- Updated 12:27 a.m.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Seniors, from left, Ann Inoue, Elyse Lemay-Lavoie and Molly DiLalla and Lalelei Mataafa were honored after a victory over UC San Diego on Friday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Rainbow Wahine water polo team frolicked in the pool as the team honored its seniors.
