Hawaii water polo routs UC San Diego on senior night

Hawaii freshman Morgan McDowall scored five goals and senior Elyse Lemay-Lavoie added four in the fifth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team’s 15-6 rout of No. 12 UC San Diego on Friday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Lemay-Lavoie was one of four senior night honorees along with goalie Molly DiLalla, who made 13 saves; Ann Inoue and Lalelei Mataafa. Freshman Paula Prats Rodriguez posted three goals to help the Wahine improve to 13-5 overall and 4-0 in Big West play. UH jumped out to a 7-0 lead and took a 10-1 lead into halftime in its regular-season home finale.

The Wahine close the regular season with matches at UC Irvine on April 8 and at Long Beach State on April 10. They’ll return to DKAC to host the Big West Championships set for April 21 to 23.

Cecil dominates UH softball

Jada Cecil pitched a two-hitter and struck out 16 to lead UC San Diego past the University of Hawaii softball team, 2-0, Friday at Triton Softball Field in La Jolla, Calif.

Cecil improved to 12-1 as she outdueled Briana Lopez (6-5), who allowed four hits and one earned run while striking out none.

Isabel Lavrov homered for the Tritons (18-4). Haley Johnson and Ka’ena Keliinoi got the only hits for the Wahine (11-11). Keliinoi also had a stolen base.

The teams meet in a doubleheader today, starting at 10 a.m.

Women’s tennis team falls

Rainbow Wahine women’s tennis team fell to the 29th-ranked UC Santa Barbara 5-2 in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Friday.

The Gauchos won all three of the doubles matches against Hawaii and clinched the win after winning the first three singles matches.

Hawaii’s Satsuki Takamura battled back after dropping her first set to defeat Elizaveta Volodko 2-6, 7-6, 7-3, 10-4.

Hawaii continues its road trip at Cal Poly on Sunday.

Ivanov honored by MPSF

Rainbow Wahine swimmer Kathryn Ivanov was named the Freshman of the Year by the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation on Friday.

Ivanov is the third freshman swimmer to earn the award for Hawaii after winning the MPSF Championship in the 100 breast stroke with at time of 1:01.74.

Ivanov contributed 38.5 points in the championships, assisting the Rainbow Wahine to finish second place.