Hawaii water polo routs UC San Diego on senior night | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii water polo routs UC San Diego on senior night

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Seniors, from left, Ann Inoue, Elyse Lemay-Lavoie and Molly DiLalla and Lalelei Mataafa were honored after a victory over UC San Diego on Friday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Rainbow Wahine water polo team frolicked in the pool as the team honored its seniors.

Hawaii freshman Morgan McDowall scored five goals and senior Elyse Lemay-Lavoie added four in the fifth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team’s 15-6 rout of No. 12 UC San Diego on Friday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Read more

