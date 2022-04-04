Firearms stolen from DLNR armory recovered by Hawaii State Sheriffs

State Sheriffs have recovered an assault rife and three other weapons stolen from a state Department of Land and Natural Resources storage shed during a burglary last month.

An informant turned the weapons in to law enforcement officers.

Sources with knowledge of the recovery efforts said about seven more DLNR firearms remain missing.

“The Sheriff Division, working in collaboration with the Honolulu Police Department, is continuing to pursue all leads in an effort to recover the remaining firearms that were stolen from the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife on March 10th,” state officials said in a release.

An unknown number of suspects broke into a storage shed at the Makiki base yard for DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife at 2135 Makiki Heights Drive.

Sometime between March 10 and March 11, the thieves broke in and stole the weapons, along with other state and personal property.

About 15 weapons were stolen, including handguns, shotguns and AR-15 rifles used to help reduce numbers of invasive, feral ungulates.

Robert Kaawa, 40, was charged by felony information March 13 for his alleged role in the burglary at the baseyard. He was charged with place to keep a pistol or revolver, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree and place to keep ammunition.

DLNR officials said the department does not respond to requests for comment regarding ongoing investigations.