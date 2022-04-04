Waianae man, 69, in critical condition after his vehicle slams into parked car

Honolulu police say a 69-year-old Waianae man is in critical condition after the car he was driving slammed into a parked car on a private drive off of Hakimo Road Sunday night.

Police said the incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The man for unknown reasons accelerated as he was turning onto the drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle. Police said he may have been suffering from a medical condition.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

At this time, police said speed, but not drugs or alcohol, appear to be contributing factors. An investigation is ongoing.