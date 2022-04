Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ernie Lau’s message is clear: Our water supply can no longer be taken for granted.

Lau, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s manager and chief engineer, stepped into the spotlight because of a disaster he did not cause, but clearly saw coming. Now the ripple effects of that manmade tragedy are becoming clear: The BWS has reduced pumping at a Beretania Street well (installed in 1917), due to increased salt levels, likely because of over-pumping in response to the Halawa shaft’s closure (“Oahu residents are asked to reduce water use,” Star-Advertiser, March 11).

Mahalo, U.S. Navy.

For a century, the BWS has brilliantly managed our basal aquifer — the primary reason Oahu has 900,000 residents and a vibrant economy. It is time for the BWS chief engineer to have veto power over proposed land development on Oahu. For too long the board’s mission has been to simply deliver safe drinking water to whatever new project requests it — whether it’s another tower in Kakaako or 12,000 new homes for Ho‘opili.

Kevin O’Leary

Kalihi Valley

Masks were necessary to take care of everyone

Here we go again (“Mask mandate infringed on freedom to choose,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 30). The limits to our personal freedoms are wide and deep exactly because we are “all in this together.”

I’m sure there is widespread support for preventing a teacher from showing up at his elementary school class naked, thereby taking away his right to not wear clothes. Mask mandates were the result of a strong scientific consensus that wearing masks protects the wearer and those in proximity from contracting COVID-19, especially important before there was an effective vaccine.

Fortunately, the ACLU would be the first to stand up for the rights of someone to receive medical care — whether injured because he was not wearing a seatbelt, or driving while drunk, or in respiratory distress with COVID-19 because he thought he had the right to be unvaccinated.

Why? Because we are all in this together, and we have the moral obligation to take care of everyone, even those who make poor choices.

Alan Tanaka

Aina Haina

Don’t add to cruelty for inmates, families

I cried when I read about the sad death of young Joseph O’Malley (“Judge awards $1.375M in prison death lawsuit,” Star-Advertiser, March 31).

In the same paper I also read the cruelest letter to the editor I’ve read (Don’t waste money planning a new jail,” Star-Advertiser, March 31). Does Patrick Custino believe O’Malley deserved the “awakening, uncomfortable experience” that resulted in his despairing suicide?

Custino adds more cruelty in his suggestion that welfare payments be used as a weapon of punishment toward the families of inmates. This is 19th-century thinking. Let’s not condone more institutional cruelty than there already is.

Gail Ishikawa

Wahiawa

Congress finally passes anti-lynching bill

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill making lynching a federal crime (“Biden signs bill making lynching a federal hate crime,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 29). Finally.

It’s been more than 100 years since the first anti-lynching bill was introduced in Congress. Until now, every bill was blocked by white representatives of Southern states that were formerly members of the Confederacy.

Lynchings went unpunished under the laws of Southern states, which didn’t want the federal government interfering with this grisly practice.

At last this simple step has been taken to protect our Black citizens from these outrages.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

‘Accomplishments’ show Biden is a weak leader

Regarding “Biden shows leadership in economy, Ukraine” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 10): President Joe Biden’s leadership in the Afghanistan withdrawal resulted in 13 military personnel killed, thousands of Americans abandoned and tens of billions of dollars in military equipment left behind.

He blamed the Afghan army.

We have sky-high gas prices and the highest inflation rate (7.9%) in more than 40 years. Biden is now looking toward Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to buy oil.

He blamed Vladimir Putin.

China is threatening Taiwan again; North Korea fired a missile again; Iran is posturing for a better nuclear deal; and Russia is killing scores of Ukrainians.

Whom will Biden blame? Donald Trump?

What “impressive accomplishments” from “his strong leadership.”

Ron Kashimoto

Hawaii Kai

Thiessen’s comments show lack of wisdom

Marc Thiessen offers nothing but his opinion, and that’s all it is.

It’s certainly not wisdom, tearing down our government (“Biden’s staff made his Putin ad lib far worse,” Star-Advertiser, April 1).

I don’t agree with U.S. foreign policy most of the time. I’m weary of war and destruction. How many countries has the U.S. unlawfully invaded?

Thiessen comes across as an ignorant hypocrite.

Patricia Blair

Kailua

