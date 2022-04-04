Hawaii musician Kalani Pe‘a wins 3rd Grammy

Maui-resident recording artist Kalani Pe‘a made history once again Sunday when his third album, “Kau ka Pe‘a,” won the Grammy Award for best regional roots album during the nontelevised premiere ceremony of the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pe‘a won the category with his debut album, “E Walea,” in 2017, and with his second album, “No ‘Ane‘i,” in 2019.

“I mahalo all those who have shaped my identity. It’s so beautiful to represent the music,” Pe‘a said by phone shortly after his win, confessing he was overcome with emotion.

Pe‘a is the only Hawaii-resident recording artist to win a Grammy since the separate category of best Hawaiian music album was eliminated in 2011.

The win was an emotional moment for the three-time Grammy winner. He greeted the audience with a Hawaiian phrase that he translated into English as “I’m proud to be Hawaiian” and then sang the title of “Me and Mrs. Jones” in Hawaiian, explaining that he sings the Billy Paul hit in Hawaiian as well.

During his acceptance speech onstage, Pe‘a spoke about Hawaiian cultural traditions, explained the significance of his Kalakaua-­inspired jacket designed by Kini Zamora and the larger role played by Kalakaua in preserving pre-Christian Hawaiian culture at a time when it was under attack.

“I’m a proud, innovative Hawaiian, modern Hawaiian, and I wear this coat to honor King David ­Kalakaua, who revitalized and ­perpetuated hula and Hawaiian language and brought that back to us,” he said. “He traveled the world building relationships, collaborations, with emperors, kings and queens all over the world, with presidents. Collaboration is the key to success. That’s why us creators, we are here today, to collaborate and thrive together.”

Saying that he was “overwhelmed with joy,” Pe‘a thanked his producer, Dave Tucciarone, the musicians and celebrity guests who had worked on the album with him, his mother and his business partner and husband, Allan B. Cool, who was standing nearby and recording the proceedings for their archives.

“This is so crazy. We are honored,” said Cool by phone as they walked to the media room. “Honored to represent Hawaii on a global platform and elevating our culture, our music, our language, our dance, our chants.”

Viewers who streamed the premiere ceremony online got a glimpse of Pe‘a’s range as a “modern Hawaiian” when he joined ­fellow nominees Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, John Popper and the Isaacs to open the show with a high-energy arrangement of “Dance to the Music.” Pe‘a not only held his own musically on the Sly Stone classic, but dazzled visually with a multicolored jacket, sunglasses and ti leaf lei.

“How fun was that?” Cool exclaimed. “You know when they told us the song, ‘Dance to the Music,’ we said, you know, we got to switch everything up. He’s wearing Kalakaua for the carpet — Maui Divers did all the custom pins and nine pendants — but of course, we had to jazz it up for the opening number.”

Pe‘a’s album “Kau ka Pe‘a” prevailed over four albums representing the musical traditions of Louisiana.

Louisiana-based roots artists have received a majority of the final nominations since the regional roots category was created in 2011. Pe‘a’s win was only the fourth for an artist outside Louisiana’s Cajun/zydeco community.

Local fans will have the chance to see Pe‘a live at the Hawaii Theatre Center when he plays his third annual “May Day Is Lei Day in Hawai‘i” show May 1.