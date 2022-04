Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A bill to establish a five-year pilot program to eradicate feral chickens across the state is drawing passionate opposition. Read more

The main pushback to Senate Bill 2195 has come from a group called Save Hawaii Chickens, which gathered over 250 signatures in support of written testimony voicing appreciation for feral chickens, which many other isle residents see as a noisy, messy nuisance.

“There are more efficient, eco-conscious ways to manage the feral chicken population in Hawaii,” the group said in its testimony, expressing concern over the proposed use of the bird contraceptive OvoControl.

In order to be effective, the targeted bird population must be provided daily with OvoControl feed, according to Save Hawaii Chickens. The feed also can contaminate soil, vertebrates and water sources, the group said, so feeding must occur on dry, concrete surfaces that are regularly observed to ensure nontargeted species don’t consume it.

Save Hawaii Chickens suggested that studies be done to determine whether the feed could harm humans who might eat feral chickens or their eggs. The group also said that native birds such as nene, known to reside in the same areas as feral chickens on Kauai, might also accidentally come across the feed.

The latest version of SB 2195 passed out of the House Finance Committee on Friday.

Erick Wolf, CEO of Inno­- ly­tics LLC, which developed OvoControl, said his company remains confident it can be applied safely and effectively to control Hawaii’s feral chickens.

“We are happy to consult with the state agencies in developing the most effective feeding protocol to ensure that there is little if any risk to nontarget species,” Wolf said.

Others who testified in opposition to SB 2195 noted the benefits of having feral chickens in the community, particularly on Kauai.

“Our chickens are our food source,” Patrick Coan wrote in opposition to SB 2195. “Why should we freight in more eggs when we can eat organic actual free range right from our yard?”

In her written testimony, Jocelyn Evans said, “These chickens have so much potential to bring more good to Hawaii than bad. Killing them all off is a waste of life and a missed opportunity to make a positive change in these communities.”

Evans argued that feral chickens help control the centipede population. In response to many who expressed sanitation concerns regarding feral chicken droppings, Evans wrote that it enriches the soil with nutrients.

Evans and Save Hawaii Chickens agreed that feral chickens also could serve as a sustainable food source for the community.

“Hawaii leaders have been touting their efforts to become more sustainable,” Save Hawaii Chickens said in its testimony. “The fact is Hawaii’s feral chicken eggs are some of the most delicious, nutritious eggs you may ever eat.”

Feral Chicken Complaints

>> To file a complaint about feral chickens at city parks and other city facilities, call the Department of Customer Services at 808-768-4381, email complaints@honolulu.gov or visit the Honolulu 311 web page at honoluluhi.citysourced.com.

>> Complaints also can be submitted to the Hawaiian Humane Society by downloading a citizen complaint form at 808ne.ws/hhscomplaint and emailing to info@hawaiianhumane.org.

>> Noise and health complaints about chickens kept on residential property should be directed to the Honolulu Police Department’s nonemergency number at 808-529-3111.