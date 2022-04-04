University of Hawaii baseball team rallies, outlasts UCSB in 13 innings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After gutting out a 13-9 road victory in 13 innings, there was only one thing left for the University of Hawaii baseball team to do on the post-game, 90-minute bus ride to Los Angeles. Read more

After gutting out a 13-9 road victory in 13 innings, there was only one thing left for the University of Hawaii baseball team to do on the post-game, 90-minute bus ride to Los Angeles.

Sing.

“Listen to them,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “These guys make the bus ride a lot more fun.”

The mood was decidedly more intense when the Rainbow Warriors trailed 6-4 with two outs in the ninth against 21st-ranked UC Santa Barbara at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Or after they scored six runs in the 13th only to watch the Gauchos chip away against reliever Cameron Hagan, who was pitching past his exit-by date.

“That was an awesome effort,” said Hill, whose ’Bows avoided being swept in this three-game series to improve to 9-16 overall and 3-6 in the Big West. “It was a complete team effort. Everybody contributed. It was awesome. … What a great game. Twists and turns all over the place. Heroes. Phenomenal win on the road against a nationally ranked team in extra innings.”

UCSB’s Ryan Harvey was poised to earn his ninth save. Harvey, who entered at the start of the eighth, retired the first five batters he faced, striking out three of them. “Two outs, nobody on in the ninth, things aren’t looking so good,” Hill said. “But that’s the beauty of baseball. There’s no clock.”

Naighel Ali‘i Calderon ripped a Harvey pitch to left for a single. Aaron Ujimori followed with an opposite-field single to left. Left-swinging Kody Watanabe, who was zip-for-9 this season, was summoned to pinch hit for Matt Aribal.

“The wind is really blowing out to right,” Hill said. “If there’s a guy who can run one out of there, it’s Kody. He does that regularly in batting practice. It was an all or nothing. You’re just hoping right there.”

Watanabe drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases.

Harvey then unfurled a wild pitch, allowing Calderon to score, and Ujimori and Watanabe to each advance a base. The ’Bows went ahead, 7-6, on DallasJ Duarte’s two-run single.

But the Gauchos hit back-to-back doubles to tie it at 7 and force extra innings.

In the 13th, Jacob Igawa was struck by a pitch, Matt Wong singled, and Calderon walked to load the bases. Ujimori singled through the right side to score Igawa and Wong for a 9-7 lead. Calderon, who advanced to third on the play, was picked off when the Gauchos pulled the hidden-ball trick. But later, Ujimori scored on a wild pitch, Scotty Scott came home on Duarte’s sacrifice fly and Stone Miyao powered a two-run double.

Scott, who suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday, was a surprise defensive replacement in the 10th. “He couldn’t swing,” Hill said of Scott. “But he could play defense and run the bases. He came up to me in the ninth, and said, ‘I can do it. Let me go. Put me in.’ Kody hit, and Scotty went out there for defense.”

The Gauchos came back with two runs in the 13th, and had a runner in scoring position with one out. But Hagan struck out Broc Mortensen and Jason Willow to end the game.

Hagan, who pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief, earned the victory to even his record at 1-1. “I don’t know how many innings he pitched,” Hill said. “Four? Five? He was phenomenal.”

The ’Bows conclude this road trip with a nonconference game against USC today. Hill said Cory Ronan will start for Hawaii.