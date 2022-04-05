Woman, man in their 20s seriously injured in Iwilei stabbing

Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing that left two people wounded at the 700 block of Iwilei Road on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the incident at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the intersection of Sumner Street and Iwilei Road at the same time.

Paramedics treated a woman, 23, for a stab wound to her forearm, and a man, 24, for stab wounds to his leg and the middle of his body.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.