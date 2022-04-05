Jason Momoa to star in new ‘Chief of War’ series about Hawaii’s colonization

Actor Jason Momoa is bringing his local roots to television with a new limited series about the unification and colonization of the Hawaiian islands, while other Hawaii-based series are in the works, according to online sources.

Momoa reportedly has signed on to star in the upcoming series “Chief of War” on Apple TV+, according to TVline.com and deadline.com. The release date has yet to be announced.

Quoting from an Apple TV+ news release, the entertainment sites say that the eight-episode series “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.”

According to Ankler.com, the show will be set around 1795 “when the four major kingdoms of Hawaii were constantly in a state of war. Tired of bloodshed, legendary warrior Kaiana left Maui’s army to live a peaceful life as a fisherman. However, he’s pulled back into battle when Seers, who have visions of the future, identify him as the one who will fulfill an ancient prophecy that will bring peace to all of Hawaii.”

Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, got his start in TV on “Baywatch Hawaii” and went on to star in the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones” and the blockbuster film “Aquaman.” He is currently starring in “The See,” a sci-fi series on Apple TV+.

The websites report that Momoa will be writing for the series and serving as a co-creator, along with Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who wrote the 2018 film “Braven” featuring Momoa, and reportedly has two other Hawaii-based series in the works with Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the “Hunger Games” films.

Deadline.com also reported that Peacock is developing a 1960s crime saga set in Hawaii called “The Islands.” Inspired by true events, the story will concern “American Imperialism, the fall of a kingdom, and the changing of a way of life,” the website said. Deadline.com said the creative team behind the series will be “The Eternals” writers Kaz and Ryan Firpo, “Fast & Furious” director Justin Lin and “The Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun, who will be an executive producer on the series but is not intending to act in it. No cast members were announced.