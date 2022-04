Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

April is National Grilled Cheese Month, and if you’re feeling extra cheesy, the savory sandwiches below are worth melting for.

A ‘grate’ grilled find

The regular grilled cheese melt ($8) from Jolene’s Market (various locations) features house-based Japanese shokupan toast and three types of cheese — Muenster, cheddar and havarti. Tip for the ultimate cheese pull: If you don’t get to eat your sammie while it’s hot but still want that melty cheese, microwave it for 20-30 seconds. Try to take your photo within two minutes for maximum cheese pull. To learn more, visit joleneshawaii.com.

A ‘clawsome’ combo

Down the Hatch Maui (658 Front St.) — located in Lahaina — is known for its droolworthy bar food, and you’ll want to order its famous lobster-and crab-stuffed grilled cheese ($24.49). This popular menu item features lobster, lump crab, creamy butter sauce, cheese, tomatoes, cabbage and lava lava sauce between slices of Hawaiian sweet bread. It’s creamy, cheesy, slightly spicy and 100% worth the mess you’ll make while eating. Call 808-661-4900 or visit dthmaui.com/down-the-hatch.

A buzzworthy bistro

Honolulu Bistro (333 Ward Ave.) boasts a menu of sweet and savory gourmet grilled sammies. Sweet options range from the Nutella fluff ($7) to the PBBH ($6) — peanut butter, sliced banana and honey drizzle. Meanwhile, popular savory grilled sandwiches include the pastrami ($12.50) — lean sliced pastrami, mozzarella cheese and caramelized onions with housemade dipping sauce — and Da Aloha ($10). The latter is a secret menu item and features a gooey, rainbow-hued grilled cheese. Honolulu Bistro will be in its current location within Ohana Hale Marketplace until April 16. Follow the biz on Instagram (@honolulubistro) for updates on its new location. Learn more at honolulubistro.com.

