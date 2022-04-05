comscore Mokulele pilots honored for quick action in Hana plane crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mokulele pilots honored for quick action in Hana plane crash

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  At top, state Sen. Lynne DeCoite presented a lei Monday to Mokulele pilot Capt. Nate McBride at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration and the state of Hawaii recognized two Mokulele pilots — Capt. Eric Memmott and McBride — who led a lifesaving rescue effort in January at the Hana Airport following the crash of a privately owned general aviation aircraft.

  Above, McBride, left, shook hands with Merritte Wilson, front line manager, Honolulu Flight Standards District Office of the FAA, after a commendation.

  "We want to watch out and take care of each other, and take care of our passengers and community, so we can all fly safely." Richard Schuman, Executive vice president, Mokulele Airlines

  McBride, right, acknowledged fellow pilot Memmott, who attended the ceremony remotely.

Mokulele Airlines Capt. Eric Memmott and First Officer Nate McBride had just finished seeing off their passengers at Maui’s Hana Airport in January when they looked up and saw a small private plane crash in the jungle near the airstrip. Read more

