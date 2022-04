Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum has appointed two new cultural curators to its Ethnology Department, through support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Read more

Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum has appointed two new cultural curators to its Ethnology Department, through support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation:

>> Sarah Kuaiwa has joined as curator for Hawaii and Pacific cultural resources. Kuaiwa is a historian and genealogist specializing in 19th-­century Hawaii. She is a fourth-year Ph.D. student at the Sainsbury research unit for the arts of Africa, Oceania and the Americas at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, U.K.

>> Healoha Johnston has joined as curator for Hawaii and Pacific arts and culture. Previously, Johnston was a curator, Asian Pacific American women’s cultural history, at the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center. She also served as chief curator and curator of the arts of Hawaii, Oceania, Africa and the Americas at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

Moss Construction has promoted Doug Rogers to senior vice president of Moss in Hawaii with executive oversight of the full Moss Hawaii organization — multifamily residential, commercial and energy-related operations. Rogers has 47 years’ experience in construction, including the past seven years in Hawaii. He is a graduate of the Everglades University of Florida School of Architecture and Florida International University; he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in construction management. Rogers is a licensed general contractor and a LEED AP.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.