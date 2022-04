Scoreboard – April 5, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Saint Louis at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Punahou vs. Kamehameha at Ala Wai Field. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division I: Kamehameha at Punahou; ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East Division I: Castle vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park Field; Kailua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field; Moanalua at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West Division I: Waianae at Kapolei; Pearl City at Campbell; Leilehua at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Waialua; Aiea vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field; Kaimuki at Waipahu; Farrington vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park; Radford at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division II: Le Jardin at Damien; University at Hanalani. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division III tournament: Round 1 at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Kailua; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Kaiser at Castle; Moanalua at Roosevelt; McKinley at Kaimuki. Matches start at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Roosevelt at Kailua; Moanalua at Castle; Farrington vs. Kalani at Kahala Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Kapolei; Pearl City vs. Aiea at Aiea Rec. Field; Mililani at Leilehua . Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; Nanakuli at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division II: Maryknoll at Punahou; Damien at Kamehameha; Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five at Ala Wai Field NP. Games start at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I: Punahou at Kamehameha; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: Punahou at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Leilehua at Radford; Aiea at Pearl City; Waialua at Kapolei; Waipahu at Mililani; Nanakuli at Campbell. Matches start at 5 p.m.

ILH

Boys’ Varsity

Damien def. Saint Louis 25-21, 25-20,

27-29, 25-23

Le Jardin def. University Lab 25-22, 25-19, 25-15

Punahou II def. Hanalani 25-15, 25-13,

25-23

Water polo

ILH

Girls’ Varsity I

‘Iolani 6, Mid-Pacific 11

Goal Scorers: IOL—Audrey Marie Dexter 5, Kyra Lurito. MPI—Hoa Kukea-Schultz 4, Lexi Roberts 2, Skye Choi, Elilai Petko 3, Gabi Turnbull.

Girls’ Varsity II

‘Iolani 8, Mid-Pacific 6

Goal Scorers: IOL—Elaine Hicks 3, Kaiona Alvarez, Caelan Sunshine West 2, Alexandria Labbe 2. MPI—Gigi Kiyabu 3, Chanel Awai, Meryem Kurdu, Katie Philpott