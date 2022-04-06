Hawaiian Electric offering discounted rates for customers with medical needs

Hawaiian Electric said it will continue to offer a discounted rate for 2,000 residential customers with special medical needs, including those dependent on life-support equipment at home.

“Hawaiian Electric recognizes that some customers are dependent on special equipment or have increased cooling or heating needs due to a medical condition, increasing electricity bills,” said the company in a news release.

The Special Medical Needs Rate Program offers a discount of four cents per kilowatt-hour up to the first 500 kWh each month – or up to $20.

Hawaiian Electric established the pilot Special Medical Needs Rate Program in 2017, which has been extended several times, but with regulator approval last Friday is now a permanent program.

Participants in the pilot program have been automatically enrolled.

To apply, customers need to print and fill out an enrollment form available at hawaiianelectric.com/specialmedicalneeds.

They will need a Hawaii-licensed physician to certify a resident at the service address listed on the form has a qualifying medical condition, with a signature.

The form should be sent by regular mail to Hawaiian Electric; Attn: Credit Department; P.O. Box 2750; Honolulu, HI 96840.

Applications will not be accepted electronically. Only one customer per service address may apply for the special rate.

Upon acceptance, applicants will receive a letter of confirmation, and the reduced rate will go into effect within one to two billing cycles. Participants will also be referred to Hawaii Energy, which offers resources to help customers reduce energy use and lower electricity bills.