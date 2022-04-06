comscore Editorial: Tough ethics rules for public officials | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Tough ethics rules for public officials

  • Today
  • Updated 6:42 p.m.

The state Legislature appointed a Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct relating to state governance on Feb. 17, just two days after former state Rep. Ty Cullen and former state Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English pleaded guilty to federal charges of accepting bribes, including cash, Las Vegas hotel rooms and casino chips, in exchange for influencing legislation related to wastewater policy. Read more

