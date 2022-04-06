comscore Mayor Rick Blangiardi signs commercial activity ban for Waimanalo beaches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mayor Rick Blangiardi signs commercial activity ban for Waimanalo beaches

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“We can balance the rights of our local residents, respect our natural resources and support our local businesses if we work together.”</strong> <strong>Rick Blangiardi</strong> <em>Honolulu mayor</em>

Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday signed into a law a measure that bans all commercial activities, except those involving the film industry, on city-managed beach parks from Waimanalo to Makapuu. Read more

