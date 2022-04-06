Mayor Rick Blangiardi signs commercial activity ban for Waimanalo beaches
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
“We can balance the rights of our local residents, respect our natural resources and support our local businesses if we work together.”
Rick Blangiardi
Honolulu mayor
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree