Murder suspect is freed for grandfather’s funeral

A man charged with murder and denied bail in connection with the 2020 shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Makaha was released from prison without supervision Saturday to attend his grandfather’s funeral in Waianae. Read more

Oahu Circuit Judge Kevin A. Souza on March 29 authorized the release of Jonaven Mason, 42, to his father, Perry Mason, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to attend the funeral of Clyde Nolan Mason Sr.

Jonaven Mason was prohibited from consuming alcohol, drugs and other illicit substances and was drug-tested upon returning to the Halawa Correctional Facility, according to court documents.

State Judiciary spokesperson Jan Kagehiro said information was not immediately available on how often violent felony suspects who are denied bail while awaiting trial are allowed to attend family events without supervision. She said getting the information would require a manual search of case files.

“Decisions to grant such requests are made on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the court after careful review of the current circumstances of the case,” Kagehiro said.

Mason’s attorney filed a motion March 21 requesting his temporary release. City prosecutors objected and asked the court to set up an online viewing room at the Oahu Community Correctional Center where Mason could observe the services remotely while still in custody.

Prosecutor Loren Haugen reminded the court in a memo opposing the motion that Mason was subject to a March 30, 2021, no-bail order and that Souza had denied several previous motions seeking reinstatement of his bail and supervised or temporary release to attend a previous funeral.

In July 2020, Mason and Dylon Ford, who was 28 at the time, were both charged with second-degree murder and firearm offenses in the death of Joseph Hoffman.

Police said Hoffman’s body was found July 21 bound and partially buried approximately 200 yards from Makua Cave. Detectives determined he was buried there July 15.

Autopsy results showed Hoffman died of two gunshot wounds to the head, according to court documents. Mason and Ford have pleaded not guilty to all charges.