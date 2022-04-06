comscore Murder suspect is freed for grandfather’s funeral | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Murder suspect is freed for grandfather’s funeral

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A man charged with murder and denied bail in connection with the 2020 shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Makaha was released from prison without supervision Saturday to attend his grandfather’s funeral in Waianae. Read more

