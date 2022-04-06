comscore University of Hawaii’s Momo Sugiyama earns Big West golf award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii’s Momo Sugiyama earns Big West golf award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

University of Hawaii freshman Momo Sugiyama was named the Big West Golfer of the Month on Tuesday, then posted her seventh top-10 finish of the season. Read more

Hawaii baseball team beats USC to finish 4-game road trip

