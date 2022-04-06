University of Hawaii’s Momo Sugiyama earns Big West golf award

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii freshman Momo Sugiyama was named the Big West Golfer of the Month on Tuesday, then posted her seventh top-10 finish of the season.

Sugiyama carded a round of 1-over-par 73 to finish in a tie for sixth place in the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Ariz., and led the Rainbow Wahine to a seventh-place finish in the 22-team field. The Wahine shot a final-round 293 to close the tournament at 891.

Punahou graduate Claire Choi earned medalist honors to lead Santa Clara to the team title. Choi, a senior, shot a 72 to finish with a three-round total of 3-under 213 and captured her first collegiate individual title. Her round helped the Broncos finish three shots ahead of Long Beach State in the team standings.

Sugiyama, from Gold Coast, Australia., picked up her second Big West award of the season with two top-three finishes in March. She tied for third at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational and posted a second-record total of 211 in a runner-up finish at the Fresno State Classic.

Big West honors for UH track and field duo

Hawaii freshman Lilian Turban and sophomore Alyssa Mae Antolin posted a Rainbow Wahine sweep of the Big West’s weekly women’s track and field awards on Tuesday.

Antolin recorded personal bests in the 100 and 200 meters and helped UH’s 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams to school-record performances at the Stanford Invitational to earn the Women’s Track Athlete of the Week award. The Maui graduate ran a conference-best 24.03 seconds in the 200 and finished the 100 in 11.97.

Turban won the high jump with a personal best 5 feet, 10 inches, finished second in the collegiate shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 9.5 inches and was sixth in the javelin at 122 feet to earn the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week award.