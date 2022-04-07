comscore Online scams cost kupuna $10 million last year, FBI reports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Online scams cost kupuna $10 million last year, FBI reports

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

More than 400 Hawaii residents over the age of 60 lost upward of $10 million to online criminals last year, with tech-support scams, extortion and phishing the most common schemes, according to a new FBI report. Read more

Previous Story
Peace Pole dedication brings calls for compassion for Ukraine

Scroll Up