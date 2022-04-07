Passengers can balance out carbon impact

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines is giving passengers the option to offset the carbon emissions of their travel by supporting forest conservation projects. The carrier launched the new program Wednesday in partnership with Conservation International by matching passenger offsets during April in recognition of Earth Day and committing to offsetting all future employee business travel on Hawaiian flights, according to a news release.

Passengers booking interisland, domestic or international travel on Hawaiian can now enter their origin and destination on a carbon calculator to determine the emissions of their itinerary. They can then choose to balance out their impact by donating to projects that reduce deforestation, the second-leading cause of climate change, the release said.

The resulting donations will directly fund projects led by Conservation International that generate “high-quality, independently verified carbon credits that protect forests and support local communities.”