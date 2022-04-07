News PHOTO: Cranes for Ukraine By . April 7, 2022 ASSOCIATED PRESS / MARCH 18 CRANES FOR UKRAINE: Origami (folded paper) cranes in the colors of the Ukrainian fl ag hang on a tree at the Ukrainian Embassy in Tokyo, as a visitor asks embassy staff how he can offer support. . Comments (0) By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here. Please log in to comment. Previous Story Harvard students’ website helping Ukraine refugees find housing Next Story David Letterman thanks Rhode Island hospital for the way it treated him Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip. Be the first to know Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser. Subscribe for this feature
