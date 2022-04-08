Hawaii officials seek community input on proposed roundabout in Kahaluu

State officials are seeking public input from surrounding Oahu communities on a proposed roundabout at the T-intersection near the Hygienic Store in Kahaluu to improve safety.

The proposed roundabout would replace the T-intersection at Kamehameha and Kahekili highways near the landmark store, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. The idea is to improve safety, reduce conflicts with left turns, and increase efficiency where the two highways intersect.

In a slide presentation, HDOT said the project is anticipated to cost $5.4 million, and would use state and federal funding.

A circular lane would be built around a raised and landscaped center, along with low retaining walls and landscaping. The project would require the relocation of utility poles and repositioning of bus stops, along with new guard rails and roadway restriping.

There would be designated crosswalks, and speed limits on the approach to the roundabout would remain the same, but slower through the roundabout.

Construction for the proposed roundabout is anticipated to begin in February 2023 and to be completed by July of 2024.

While the construction will result in some disruptions, including traffic delays, to the surrounding area, officials said it would be done in phases to minimize those impacts, and no night work is planned.

Public comment can be submitted online through May 5.

More information on the proposed project including the project schedule can be found at this link.