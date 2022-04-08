Singer Jack Johnson to hold special Earth Day performance in Haleiwa prior to kicking off summer tour

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson will hold a special Earth Day concert on April 22 on Oahu’s North Shore before kicking of his summer tour for a new album, “Meet The Moonlight.”

The concert will be held at the Kokua Learning Farm in Haleiwa, a community center launched by Johnson and his wife, Kim of the Kokua Hawaii Foundation, that promotes local food, waste reduction, and environmental stewardship.

The public is invited to tune in via @jackjohnson on social media to watch Jackson perform an intimate set and make a special announcement.

Johnson’s new studio album, “Meet The Moonlight,” will be available June 24 through Brushfire Records/Republic Records. It is Johnson’s eighth studio album and first full-length release in five years.

Produced by Blake Mills, the album was recorded both in Los Angeles and The Mango Tree, Johnson’s studio in Hawaii, and said to mark “a major artistic milestone from past work.” The album’s lead single, “One Step Ahead,” is already available on all digital platforms, along with an accompanying video.

This summer, Johnson will go on a 35-date summer tour, starting with a concert June 21 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

All net proceeds earned through Platinum and Premium ticketing programs at each concert will be donated to the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support nonprofit partners of All At Once, Johnson’s social action network.

In addition, $2 from every ticket will support the environment, with half being directed to carbon offset projects and the other half to support nonprofit partners, their projects, plastic free initiatives and food security efforts.

Time and additional details of the Earth Day concert will be announced soon.