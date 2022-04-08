Suspect arrested after man 33, dies in shooting at illegal Ewa Beach game room

Honolulu police today announced the death of a 33-year-old man who was among the three individuals shot Tuesday at an illegal game room in Ewa Beach. The man’s identity has yet to be released.

Patrol officers responded to the 1:47 a.m. call of shots being fired at the 9100 block of Hanakahi Street. Upon arrival, they found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Officers with the District 8 Crime Reduction unit arrested a 23-year-old man this afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder. The case was reclassified as a murder case from an attempted murder following the death.

A man, 25, and a woman, 64, were also shot at the game room.

Charges are pending.