Candidate familiarity overshadows policy details in race for Hawaii governor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Candidate familiarity overshadows policy details in race for Hawaii governor

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

The three Democratic Party candidates for governor agree on some key challenges facing Hawaii and provide differing levels of specifics in an election that will ultimately come down to favorability over details, according to longtime political observers. Read more

