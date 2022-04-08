Kokua Line: Will bus stops be lost to Kahaluu roundabout?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I agree that they need to improve traffic safety by the Hygienic Store, but is this going to cost us a bus stop?

Answer: No, construction of a roundabout to replace the T-shaped intersection where Kamehameha and Kahekili highways meet near the Hygienic Store in Kahaluu would not eliminate any of the three bus stops. However, bus stops would be temporarily repositioned during construction, the state Department of Transportation says.

Replacing the T- intersection with a roundabout will “reduce conflicts with left turns” and allow traffic to flow more safely and efficiently, the department says. Construction of a single circular lane around a raised and landscaped center is projected to begin in February and wrap up by July 2024. See a visual presentation of the project at 808ne.ws/rkk.

The DOT seeks feedback from area residents and businesses about the proposed project, which can be submitted online at 808ne.ws/input, through May 5. If you don’t have online access, you can mail comments to HDOT Public Affairs Office, 869 Punchbowl St., Room 112, Honolulu, HI 96813.

Q: Regarding long-term disability parking pla­cards, could the state send a sticker to affix to the plastic placard upon renewal, rather than sending a whole new plastic placard? Something more like the registration renewal sticker on a license plate? You keep one license plate for years and years and update the sticker. My wife was disabled at a relatively young age and has renewed the blue placard at least twice. Each time she comments about the plastic waste generated by this renewal process of receiving a whole new placard.

A: Kirby Shaw, executive director of the state Disability and Communication Access Board, said a sticker isn’t the solution, but he’ll look into sustainable materials for the placards themselves. Here’s his full response:

“The particular materials used for the disability parking placard has not been a procurement specification for prospective vendors. Rather, we require the placard to be durable for six years. Therefore, vendors will use materials that will hold up to factors such as temperature changes, sunlight and handling over that period. After six years, or the warranted life of the placard, the assumption is that the placard is not going to hold up for another six years. That being the case, it would not make sense to issue decals for placement on deteriorating placards. In addition, the higher cost of procuring more secure decals would also be a factor to consider to distinguish authentic decals/placards from those that are fraudulent. Another consideration is that not all permitees have the ability to affix the decals to the placard and thus issuing a new placard with decals already affixed provides a high level of certainty that permitees will receive their renewal placard without any complications.

“Note that several years ago, we transitioned from a 4-year to a 6-year long-term placard in response to suggestions from permitees with permanent disabilities. This transition reduced the amount of plastic used. It would be a good thing if our placards could be made of environmentally friendly materials that are just as durable at an affordable cost. It would be even better if the materials were produced in Hawaii. That said, we will research the possibility of using more environmentally friendly materials for our placards.”

Please extend a belated mahalo to a very kind young man named Nolan. On Feb. 21 our mother’s shoes fell apart while walking on Kapahulu Avenue. Nolan saw her struggling to walk and generously gave her a ride home. She unfortunately did not get his last name, but we are forever grateful. — The Sato children

