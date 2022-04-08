comscore Matt Miura’s steal of home provides spark for Maryknoll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Matt Miura’s steal of home provides spark for Maryknoll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Maryknoll outfielder Matthew Miura (20) steals home ahead of the throw to Kamehameha catcher Beau Sylvester (18) during the third inning of an ILH baseball game on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Waipio.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Maryknoll outfielder Matthew Miura celebrated after stealing home against Kamehameha on Thursday.

Matt Miura stole home to tie the game in the third inning and later scored the go-ahead run in the fifth as No. 7 Maryknoll outlasted No. 3 Kamehameha 5-2 on a gusty Thursday afternoon at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Read more

