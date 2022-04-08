Matt Miura’s steal of home provides spark for Maryknoll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Matt Miura stole home to tie the game in the third inning and later scored the go-ahead run in the fifth as No. 7 Maryknoll outlasted No. 3 Kamehameha 5-2 on a gusty Thursday afternoon at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

Miura later pitched the seventh inning to earn a save, but it was his speed that was a game-changer.

“Coach said to go to here and their pitcher couldn’t really see me because he’s a lefty,” said Miura, who followed head coach and third-base coach Alaka‘i Aglipay’s instructions on the steal of home plate.

Miura had never stolen home before, not in youth league or high school.

“I knew I could score even if the pitch wasn’t high,” he said.

Maryknoll improved to 8-4-1 in ILH play and Kamehameha slipped to 7-4-1. The Owls’ 10-0 win over Damien, coupled with Kamehameha’s loss, allowed MPI (9-4 ILH) to move one step closer to clinching second place.

The seeding will matter in the ILH double-elimination playoff and for any ensuing tiebreakers to settle the league’s second and third state-tournament berths. Saint Louis (11-1-1 ILH), the regular-season (round one) winner, has already earned a state berth.

Maryknoll plays Punahou (7-4-1 ILH) on Saturday. Kamehameha will play Pac-Five on Saturday and ‘Iolani on Monday.

Miura started in center field, then relieved starting pitcher Miles Quemuel-Labrador, who allowed just two runs and six hits over six innings for the win. The right-hander struck out two and walked two and had pinpoint command.

“Our pitchers did great. A lot of work that they had to put in over the past couple of weeks. I’m really proud of Miles. I’m really proud of Matt for coming in and throwing strikes,” Aglipay said. “That’s the biggest difference from when we first started until now. We have pitchers who want to be on the bump. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Miura earned the save after replacing Quemuel-Labrador to begin the top of the seventh inning. Kamehameha had its opportunity, loading the bases with one out, but struggled to hit line drives consistently.

Cody Branco reached base on Maryknoll’s first error and Pono Nakano grounded out to third base. Elijah Ickes reached base after being hit by a pitch, and Aydan Lobetos singled to load the bases.

Miura then retired Beau Sylvester and Aukai Kea on an infield pop flies to second baseman Parker Grant, ending the game.

The win completed a regular-season sweep by the Spartans of the Warriors. Last time, it was Grant who was the winning pitcher in a 12-2 victory.

“I totally felt comfortable out there. I think it’s credit due to my catcher (Noah Hata) and coaches, knowing that they have my back, calling pitches and I knew that my catcher was going to stop the ball,” Quemuel-Labrador said. “My mentality was, I know my team’s good enough to get runs and support me. I just needed to keep the game close.”

Kamehameha starting pitcher Kaena Kiakona was sterling at times, striking out the side in the second inning with a wicked curveball. He pitched five innings, allowing four runs — but only one was earned because of three Warriors errors. The southpaw struck out five and walked seven.

“I’m a little frustrated, to be honest, just because the last two games we’ve had lots of opportunities and guys getting out of their realm, trying to do too much,” Kamehameha coach Daryl Kitagawa said. “I just need to do a better job. It’s on me.”

Tradewinds varied from 10 to 35 mph, blowing in from left field all game long, yet many of the Warriors’ at-bats resulted in fly balls and pop flies.

“No one’s hitting the ball out today. The little things — the dropped pop fly that leads to a walk and a wild pitch and a run — those are something we have to overcome as coaches and players,” Kitagawa said.

Miura’s effectiveness without much of a warmup — he spent the first six innings in the outfield — was no surprise to his team.

“I knew it was lights out from there. He has that bulldog mentality. Right when he took the mound, I knew we were going to be successful,” Quemuel-Labrador said. “He’s always ready.”

The home team, Maryknoll, took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first frame. Noah Nakaoka led off with a single and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Nicholas Low. After Miura walked, the runners advanced on a wild pitch. Nakaoka then scored on Hata’s fielder’s choice grounder to second.

Quemuel-Labrador retired every Warrior he faced in the first three innings, and the Spartans tacked on another run in the bottom of the third. Nakaoka swung and missed on a third strike, but the ball skidded on the dirt for a wild pitch and he reached first base easily.

After Low flew out, Miura grounded into a forceout at second base.

Hata and Luke Swartman walked to load the bases, setting up Miura’s steal of home plate.

Kamehameha responded with one run in the top of the fourth. Sylvester singled with two outs and courtesy runner Jayden Montero advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Kea then singled to right field, plating Montero.

The Warriors tied the game with a single run in the top of the fifth. Jace Souza led off with a walk, Dane Palimo‘o singled and Branco singled to left, scoring Souza from third base. A sacrifice bunt by Nakano advanced the runners before Quemuel-Labrador intentionally walked Ickes.

That set up a 4-6-3 double play on a ground ball by Lobetos to end the threat.

Kamehameha loaded the bases in the top of the fifth but came up empty.

Maryknoll then came up with three unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth off Kiakona. Miura’s foul pop was dropped by the second baseman, Nakano, and after Miura walked, Hata also walked. Swartman’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners to third and second. Kiakona struck out Jacob Remily for the first out. Grant was intentionally walked to load the bases.

With pinch hitter Bryson Tsukayama-Daniel at the plate, Kiakona uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Miura to score from third base. Tsukayama-Daniel then sent a ground ball to the shortstop, Ickes, who botched it, allowing Hata and Grant to score, opening the Spartans’ lead to 5-2.