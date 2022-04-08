Matt Miura’s steal of home provides spark for Maryknoll
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:21 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maryknoll outfielder Matthew Miura (20) steals home ahead of the throw to Kamehameha catcher Beau Sylvester (18) during the third inning of an ILH baseball game on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Waipio.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maryknoll outfielder Matthew Miura celebrated after stealing home against Kamehameha on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree