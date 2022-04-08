Scoreboard – April 9, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, time TBA, location TBA.

OIA West: Pearl City at Mililani, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Waianae, 2 p.m.; Nanakuli at Radford, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, doubleheader, Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH, Division I: Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West Division I: Leilehua at Campbell; Mililani at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Division I: Kamehameha at Hawaii Baptist; Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll; ‘Iolani at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), time TBA, location TBA.

ILH: Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; Damien at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Saint Louis, 1 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Farrington at Kaiser; Kailua vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Roosevelt at Moanalua. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Campbell; Kapolei at Leilehua. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Kaimuki; McKinley at Kahuku. Games start at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH, Division I: Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field 2; Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

ILH Division II: Damien at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.; Punahou vs. Sacred Hearts, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field NP; Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, noon at Ala Wai Field NP.

OIA East Division I: Kailua at Castle, 10 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalani, 10 a.m. at Kilauea District Park Field; Moanalua vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West Division I: Pearl City at Waianae, 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at McKinley; Aiea at Waialua; Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park. Games start at 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Division I: tie-breaker, if needed

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, time TBA, location TBA.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Howard A. Okita Field.

Water Polo

ILH girls

Kamehameha 9, Le Jardin 3

Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Puali’i Zidek 3, Taimane Matua 2, Emma Pascua Mitchell, Tatum Kahahawai, Lauren Terada, Makana Fake. Le Jardin: Siena Spagnoli 2, Aleah Webb.

Volleyball

ILH Boys

Division III Championship

Hawaiian Mission def. Island Pacific 25-23, 25-10, 25-16

OIA Boys

Moanalua def. McKinley 25-14, 25-16, 25-13

Castle def. Kailua 25-16, 25-23, 25-19

Farrington def. Kaimuki 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19

Kalani def. Kalaheo 25-16, 25-20, 25-20

Roosevelt def. Kahuku 25-19, 25-22, 12-25, 25-17

BASEBALL

ILH

Maryknoll 5, Kamehameha 2

W—Miles Quemuel-Labrador.

L—Kaena Kiakona. Sv—Matthew Miura

Leading hitters—KS: Aukai Kea 2-4, RBI. Mryk: Noah Nakaoka 2-4, run; Matthew Miura 2 runs.

‘Iolani 3, Punahou 2

W—Trent Ihle. L—Kila Kaniho.

Sv—Izack Takazawa.

Leading hitters—Iol: Kaimana Lau Kong 2-4, 2 RBI. Pun: Kila Kaniho 2-3, RBI; Brendon Sato 2-3.

Saint Louis 7, Pac-Five 4

W—Spencer Rego. L—Hunter Belmodis.

Leading hitters—StL: Xander Sielken 2-3, 2 runs; Aiva Arquette 2-3, 2 runs. P5: Caleb Kim 2-4.

Mid-Pacific 10, Damien 0

W—Aaron Mills. L—Peter Pappalardo.

Leading hitters—MPI: Draven Nushida 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Nathaniel Wagner 2-3, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Karter Wong 2-3, 2 RBI; Chance Otsuka 2-3, run, RBI; Kodey Shojinaga 3-3, RBI; Matthew Lawton 2-3, 3 runs; Kash Choy 3-3, 2 runs.

MIL

Baldwin 15, Lahainaluna 0

W—Uluaki Oto. L—Aukai Hokoana.

Leading hitters—Bald: Makane Honokaupu 2-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI, HR; Wehiwa Aloy 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Kuhio Aloy 2-2, 2 runs, 4 RBI, HR; Christian Domino 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Zac Ota 2-2, 2 runs, RBI

ILH Standings

DIVISION I W L T GB

Saint Louis 11 1 1 —

Mid-Pacific 9 4 0 21⁄2

Maryknoll 8 4 1 3

Kamehameha 7 4 1 31⁄2

Punahou 7 5 1 4

‘Iolani 4 8 0 7

Pac-Five 2 11 0 91⁄2

DIVISION II W L T GB

Damien 1 12 0 —

OIA Standings

OIA East W L GB

Kalani 7 2 —

Kailua 7 2 —

Roosevelt 5 5 21⁄2

Moanalua 5 5 21⁄2

Kaiser 4 5 3

Castle 3 7 41⁄2

Farrington 2 7 5

OIA West W L GB

Pearl City 6 1 —

Campbell 5 2 1

Mililani 5 2 1

Leilehua 2 5 4

Aiea 2 5 4

Kapolei 1 6 5

OIA Division II W L GB

Nanakuli 9 1 —

Waipahu 9 1 —

Waianae 6 3 21⁄2

Waialua 5 5 4

Radford 4 5 41⁄2

Kahuku 4 5 41⁄2

Kaimuki 3 6 51⁄2

Kalaheo 2 7 61⁄2

McKinley 0 9 81⁄2

SOFTBALL

ILH

Kamehameha 12, Mid-Pacific 2

W—Madison Rabe. L—Avery Mahoe.

Leading hitters—MPI: Hailey Brunn run, RBI, HR. KS: Haley Agena 2-4, 2 RBI; Colby McClinton 2-4, run, RBI, HR; Nicole Donahue 2-4, run; Mariah Antoque 2-2, 2 runs; Rylee Gaudia 2 runs; Kylee Matsuda 2 runs; Destiny Lum 2-2, 3 runs, 6 RBI, HR.

ILH Standings

DIVISION I W L T GB

‘Iolani 4 1 0 —

Kamehameha 4 1 0 —

Maryknoll 3 3 0 11⁄2

Punahou 2 3 0 2

Mid-Pacific 0 5 0 4

DIVISION II W L T GB

Pac-Five 7 1 0 —

Damien 2 4 0 4

Sacred Hearts 0 8 0 7

DIVISION I-AA W L T GB

Maryknoll 6 1 0 —

Kamehameha 6 2 0 1⁄2

Punahou 3 4 0 3

Mid-Pacific 1 5 0 41⁄2

OIA Standings

OIA East W L T GB

Kaiser 5 0 0 —

Kalani 4 1 0 1

Moanalua 3 2 0 2

Roosevelt 2 3 0 3

Castle 1 4 0 4

Kailua 0 5 0 5

OIA West W L T GB

Kapolei 5 0 0 —

Mililani 4 1 0 1

Leilehua 3 2 0 2

Campbell 2 3 0 3

Waianae 1 4 0 4

Pearl City 0 5 0 5

OIA Division II W L GB

Nanakuli 10 0 —

Waipahu 8 1 11⁄2

Aiea 7 2 21⁄2

Waialua 6 3 31⁄2

Radford 5 5 5

Kaimuki 3 5 6

Kahuku 3 6 61⁄2

McKinley 1 7 8

Farrington 1 8 81⁄2

Kalaheo 1 8 81⁄2