Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 9, 2022

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, time TBA, location TBA.

OIA West: Pearl City at Mililani, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Waianae, 2 p.m.; Nanakuli at Radford, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, doubleheader, Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. ILH, Division I: Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. at McKinley. OIA West Division I: Leilehua at Campbell; Mililani at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH boys, Division I: Kamehameha at Hawaii Baptist; Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll; ‘Iolani at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m. SATURDAY BASEBALL PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), time TBA, location TBA. ILH: Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; Damien at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Saint Louis, 1 p.m. at Ala Wai Field. OIA East: Farrington at Kaiser; Kailua vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Roosevelt at Moanalua. Games start at 11 a.m. OIA West: Aiea at Campbell; Kapolei at Leilehua. Games start at 11 a.m. OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Kaimuki; McKinley at Kahuku. Games start at 11 a.m. SOFTBALL College: Big West Conference, Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. ILH, Division I: Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field 2; Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m. at McKinley. ILH Division II: Damien at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.; Punahou vs. Sacred Hearts, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field NP; Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, noon at Ala Wai Field NP. OIA East Division I: Kailua at Castle, 10 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalani, 10 a.m. at Kilauea District Park Field; Moanalua vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m. at McKinley. OIA West Division I: Pearl City at Waianae, 10 a.m. OIA Division II: Farrington at McKinley; Aiea at Waialua; Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park. Games start at 10 a.m. VOLLEYBALL Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH boys, Division I: tie-breaker, if needed SUNDAY BASEBALL College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, time TBA, location TBA. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Howard A. Okita Field. Water Polo ILH girls Kamehameha 9, Le Jardin 3 Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Puali’i Zidek 3, Taimane Matua 2, Emma Pascua Mitchell, Tatum Kahahawai, Lauren Terada, Makana Fake. Le Jardin: Siena Spagnoli 2, Aleah Webb. Volleyball ILH Boys Division III Championship Hawaiian Mission def. Island Pacific 25-23, 25-10, 25-16 OIA Boys Moanalua def. McKinley 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 Castle def. Kailua 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 Farrington def. Kaimuki 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 Kalani def. Kalaheo 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 Roosevelt def. Kahuku 25-19, 25-22, 12-25, 25-17 BASEBALL ILH Maryknoll 5, Kamehameha 2 W—Miles Quemuel-Labrador. L—Kaena Kiakona. Sv—Matthew Miura Leading hitters—KS: Aukai Kea 2-4, RBI. Mryk: Noah Nakaoka 2-4, run; Matthew Miura 2 runs. ‘Iolani 3, Punahou 2 W—Trent Ihle. L—Kila Kaniho. Sv—Izack Takazawa. Leading hitters—Iol: Kaimana Lau Kong 2-4, 2 RBI. Pun: Kila Kaniho 2-3, RBI; Brendon Sato 2-3. Saint Louis 7, Pac-Five 4 W—Spencer Rego. L—Hunter Belmodis. Leading hitters—StL: Xander Sielken 2-3, 2 runs; Aiva Arquette 2-3, 2 runs. P5: Caleb Kim 2-4. Mid-Pacific 10, Damien 0 W—Aaron Mills. L—Peter Pappalardo. Leading hitters—MPI: Draven Nushida 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Nathaniel Wagner 2-3, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Karter Wong 2-3, 2 RBI; Chance Otsuka 2-3, run, RBI; Kodey Shojinaga 3-3, RBI; Matthew Lawton 2-3, 3 runs; Kash Choy 3-3, 2 runs. MIL Baldwin 15, Lahainaluna 0 W—Uluaki Oto. L—Aukai Hokoana. Leading hitters—Bald: Makane Honokaupu 2-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI, HR; Wehiwa Aloy 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Kuhio Aloy 2-2, 2 runs, 4 RBI, HR; Christian Domino 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Zac Ota 2-2, 2 runs, RBI ILH Standings DIVISION I W L T GB Saint Louis 11 1 1 — Mid-Pacific 9 4 0 21⁄2 Maryknoll 8 4 1 3 Kamehameha 7 4 1 31⁄2 Punahou 7 5 1 4 ‘Iolani 4 8 0 7 Pac-Five 2 11 0 91⁄2 DIVISION II W L T GB Damien 1 12 0 — OIA Standings OIA East W L GB Kalani 7 2 — Kailua 7 2 — Roosevelt 5 5 21⁄2 Moanalua 5 5 21⁄2 Kaiser 4 5 3 Castle 3 7 41⁄2 Farrington 2 7 5 OIA West W L GB Pearl City 6 1 — Campbell 5 2 1 Mililani 5 2 1 Leilehua 2 5 4 Aiea 2 5 4 Kapolei 1 6 5 OIA Division II W L GB Nanakuli 9 1 — Waipahu 9 1 — Waianae 6 3 21⁄2 Waialua 5 5 4 Radford 4 5 41⁄2 Kahuku 4 5 41⁄2 Kaimuki 3 6 51⁄2 Kalaheo 2 7 61⁄2 McKinley 0 9 81⁄2 SOFTBALL ILH Kamehameha 12, Mid-Pacific 2 W—Madison Rabe. L—Avery Mahoe. Leading hitters—MPI: Hailey Brunn run, RBI, HR. KS: Haley Agena 2-4, 2 RBI; Colby McClinton 2-4, run, RBI, HR; Nicole Donahue 2-4, run; Mariah Antoque 2-2, 2 runs; Rylee Gaudia 2 runs; Kylee Matsuda 2 runs; Destiny Lum 2-2, 3 runs, 6 RBI, HR. ILH Standings

DIVISION I

W L T GB

'Iolani 4 1 0 —

Kamehameha 4 1 0 —

Maryknoll 3 3 0 11⁄2

Punahou 2 3 0 2

Mid-Pacific 0 5 0 4

DIVISION II

W L T GB

Pac-Five 7 1 0 —

Damien 2 4 0 4

Sacred Hearts 0 8 0 7

DIVISION I-AA

W L T GB

Maryknoll 6 1 0 —

Kamehameha 6 2 0 1⁄2

Punahou 3 4 0 3

Mid-Pacific 1 5 0 41⁄2

OIA Standings

OIA East

W L T GB

Kaiser 5 0 0 —

Kalani 4 1 0 1

Moanalua 3 2 0 2

Roosevelt 2 3 0 3

Castle 1 4 0 4

Kailua 0 5 0 5

OIA West

W L T GB

Kapolei 5 0 0 —

Mililani 4 1 0 1

Leilehua 3 2 0 2

Campbell 2 3 0 3

Waianae 1 4 0 4

Pearl City 0 5 0 5

OIA Division II

W L GB

Nanakuli 10 0 —

Waipahu 8 1 11⁄2

Aiea 7 2 21⁄2

Waialua 6 3 31⁄2

Radford 5 5 5

Kaimuki 3 5 6

Kahuku 3 6 61⁄2

McKinley 1 7 8

Farrington 1 8 81⁄2

Kalaheo 1 8 81⁄2