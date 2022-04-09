Man, 23, arrested for alleged sexual assault of woman in Waikiki

Police arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman early this morning in Waikiki.
Police said the incident occurred at 2:25 a.m. today.
The suspect was arrested at 3:18 a.m. on Tusitala Street on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.
No further details were provided.
