Top News

Man, 23, arrested for alleged sexual assault of woman in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    An HPD patrol car.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman early this morning in Waikiki.

Police said the incident occurred at 2:25 a.m. today.

The suspect was arrested at 3:18 a.m. on Tusitala Street on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.

No further details were provided.

