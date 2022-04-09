Moped rider injures leg after hitting guardrail on Kalanianaole Highway

A moped rider suffered a “severe leg injury” this afternoon after hitting a guardrail along Kalanianaole Highway just outside the Koko Marina Center.

At around 3 p.m. the 40-year-old visitor from Oregon hit the railing when he was making a turn, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported. Good Samaritans began medical treatment on the scene, and Honolulu Ocean Safety and Emergency Medical Services later took over treatment after arriving.

The patient was transported to an emergency room in serious condition.