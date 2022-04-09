comscore Moped rider injures leg after hitting guardrail on Kalanianaole Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Moped rider injures leg after hitting guardrail on Kalanianaole Highway

  • Today

A moped rider suffered a “severe leg injury” this afternoon after hitting a guardrail along Kalanianaole Highway just outside the Koko Marina Center.

At around 3 p.m. the 40-year-old visitor from Oregon hit the railing when he was making a turn, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported. Good Samaritans began medical treatment on the scene, and Honolulu Ocean Safety and Emergency Medical Services later took over treatment after arriving.

The patient was transported to an emergency room in serious condition.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Trump backs Dr. Oz in key Senate endorsement for midterms

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up