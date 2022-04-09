comscore Residents move into new affordable housing development in Ewa Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Residents move into new affordable housing development in Ewa Beach

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
    The City and County of Honolulu welcomed its first tenants Friday at West Loch Modular Housing in Ewa Beach. The building includes 58 studio units, a community kitchen and dining room, laundry facilities and an office for the property manager.

    Resident Cande­lera Santana with her 16-month-old son, Reign Joseph.

    Pictured is the view from the doorway of one of the studios.

The first ten residents moved into the city’s newest affordable rental housing project on Friday in Ewa Beach. West Loch Modular Housing is for people at or below 50% of the area median income. For a single person, that threshold is about $42,000 a year. Read more

