Residents move into new affordable housing development in Ewa Beach
By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:17 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The City and County of Honolulu welcomed its first tenants Friday at West Loch Modular Housing in Ewa Beach. The building includes 58 studio units, a community kitchen and dining room, laundry facilities and an office for the property manager.
Resident Candelera Santana with her 16-month-old son, Reign Joseph.
Pictured is the view from the doorway of one of the studios.