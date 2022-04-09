comscore Hawaii uses long ball, strong pitching to break away from UC Riverside | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii uses long ball, strong pitching to break away from UC Riverside

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outfielder Matt Wong is congratulated after his home run during the third inning.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outfielder Matt Wong is congratulated after his home run during the third inning.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Matt Wong hit this pitch out of the park in the third inning against UC Riverside on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Matt Wong hit this pitch out of the park in the third inning against UC Riverside on Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Cole Cabrera (21) was greeted as he headed to the dugout after hitting the tie-breaking homer in the seventh inning on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Cole Cabrera (21) was greeted as he headed to the dugout after hitting the tie-breaking homer in the seventh inning on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium.

A little bit of power and a little bit of finesse vaulted the University of Hawaii baseball team to a 5-2 victory over UC Riverside in Friday’s opener of a three-game Big West series. Read more

Previous Story
Warriors’ Jonah Kahahawai-Welch upholds the family name

Scroll Up