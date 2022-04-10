comscore On the wings of ‘Madame Butterfly,’ opera comes back to Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

On the wings of ‘Madame Butterfly,’ opera comes back to Honolulu

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • COURTESY DAVID TAKAGI Levi Hernandez, standing from left, stars as Sharpless, Karen Chia-Ling Ho as Cio-Cio-san and John Pickle as Pinkerton in “Madame Butterfly.”

    COURTESY DAVID TAKAGI

    Levi Hernandez, standing from left, stars as Sharpless, Karen Chia-Ling Ho as Cio-Cio-san and John Pickle as Pinkerton in “Madame Butterfly.”

More than two years after the curtain came down on “The Marriage of Figaro,” opera has finally returned in full throat to Blaisdell Concert Hall with Hawaii Opera Theatre’s production of “Madame Butterfly.” Read more

Previous Story
Educator crowned 2022 Narcissus Queen

Scroll Up