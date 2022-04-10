comscore Hot, dry summer could bring mandatory water restrictions on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hot, dry summer could bring mandatory water restrictions on Oahu

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 11 “I pray for rain every day,” Ernie Lau, manager of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, said in an interview with the Star-Advertiser. “But we’re still on a drying trend.”

If conditions continue to trend drier going into the hotter summer months, water customers from the Aiea-Halawa area to Hawaii Kai could face mandatory water restrictions and the potential for periods of low water pressure and water outages due to the problems linked to the Red Hill crisis. Read more

