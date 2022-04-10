Oahu developers face fallout from the Navy’s Red Hill water crisis
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:47 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020
The project at 690 Pohukaina Street has received a letter from the Board of Water Supply saying it can’t guarantee water when the project applies for a building permit.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Planned developments from Halawa to Hawaii Kai are facing growing uncertainty amid water constraints brought on by the Navy’s Red Hill debacle. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has closed three wells to protect the municipal water supply. But that means there may not be enough water for new construction. These projects have already received letters from BWS saying they can’t guarantee water when they apply for their building permit.