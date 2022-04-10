comscore Oahu developers face fallout from the Navy’s Red Hill water crisis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu developers face fallout from the Navy’s Red Hill water crisis

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020 The project at 690 Pohukaina Street has received a letter from the Board of Water Supply saying it can’t guarantee water when the project applies for a building permit.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Planned developments from Halawa to Hawaii Kai are facing growing uncertainty amid water constraints brought on by the Navy’s Red Hill debacle. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has closed three wells to protect the municipal water supply. But that means there may not be enough water for new construction. These projects have already received letters from BWS saying they can’t guarantee water when they apply for their building permit.

The potential water shortage facing urban Honolulu is already threatening to hold up hundreds of units of affordable housing, new residential and commercial projects in Kakaako and a major environmental upgrade to a sewage treatment plant. Read more

