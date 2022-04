Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii will present a virtual career fair on April 29 connecting students and recent college graduates with Hawaii jobs in information technology.

The Virtual IT Career Fair is meant mainly for students and alumni who participated in IT programs at UH’s 10 campuses as far back as spring 2020, but the public also is welcome to attend, a UH spokesperson said.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can engage with employers recruiting for positions in such fields as computer science, management information systems, data science/data analytics, geospatial technology, business and management, network and system administration, cybersecurity, development and integration, and project support and services.

The fair is being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will focus on one-on-one sessions between participants and employers, who will be from private, government and nonprofit sectors.

“The University of Hawaii is committed to preparing our students to successfully compete for in-demand IT jobs in Hawaii,” Alan Ito, UH IT workforce development and regulated policy lead, said in a statement. “The need for a highly skilled IT workforce in Hawaii has never been greater, and our goal for this event is to connect our graduating students with our local employers who are looking to hire for these in-demand, high paying jobs.”

Demand for IT employees in Hawaii exceeds the number of available individuals seeking IT jobs in the industry and continues to grow, the university statement said. In 2020, the IT sector in the islands accounted for 12,740 jobs, 3,834 hires and 894 annual job openings.

Participants are required to preregister at go.hawaii.edu/e8x, and uploading a resume is encouraged. There is no deadline. For a list of participating employers, visit the event website at sites.google.com/hawaii.edu/uh-it- career-fair/home.

Participating students also are invited to a free resume-writing workshop, from 10 to 11 a.m. on April 21. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/2p8kyc42.

For employers, the deadline to register at go.hawaii.edu/xnB as an exhibitor is Friday.

Questions about the event may be emailed to tech-conf@lists.hawaii.edu.