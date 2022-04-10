comscore David Shapiro: The Ala Wai is one of many things much worth fighting for | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: The Ala Wai is one of many things much worth fighting for

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the Genki Ala Wai Project and the Eco Rotary Club of Kakaako, along with other corporate and local sponsors, threw 5,000 genki balls into the Ala Wai Canal on April 2.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Members of the Genki Ala Wai Project and the Eco Rotary Club of Kakaako, along with other corporate and local sponsors, threw 5,000 genki balls into the Ala Wai Canal on April 2.

It’s hard not to feel a good vibe from the Genki Ala Wai Project, which aims to cleanse our toxic canal that runs the length of Waikiki by seeding its muck with fermented mud balls that target the bad bacteria with healthy microbes. Read more

Previous Story
Army seeks input on plan to renew lease on Pohakuloa Training Area on Big Island
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: February 28 – March 4, 2022

Scroll Up