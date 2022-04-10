David Shapiro: The Ala Wai is one of many things much worth fighting for
- By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of the Genki Ala Wai Project and the Eco Rotary Club of Kakaako, along with other corporate and local sponsors, threw 5,000 genki balls into the Ala Wai Canal on April 2.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree